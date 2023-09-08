Advertise With Us
Citronelle PD arrest man for 2 separate arson incidents

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle PD said they arrested a man in connection to two separate arson incidents.

Police said Dion Russell allegedly lit some clothes on fire and threw them in the back of a house on Gay Street in August after an argument with a person at the house. Nobody was injured.

Authorities said he also attempted to burn a shed at a house on Road Street, but a witness was able to put it out.

Russell is facing first degree arson for the Gay Lane fire and third degree arson for the Road Street fire.

