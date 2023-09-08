Closer look at Merkel Cell Carcinoma with USA Mitchell Cancer Institute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the world continues to mourn the loss of music legend and Gulf Coast native Jimmy Buffett -- there’s been a lot of attention on Merkel cell carcinoma -- a rare and aggressive type of skin that claimed his life.

“It is very aggressive -- when I council patients and see them to treat their Merkel cell -- I will let them know that Merkel cell is as aggressive if not more aggressive than melanoma. This is a cancer that can grow very quickly. It can spread to lymph nodes -- and to other organs,” explained Dr. Harrison Howard, Professor of Surgery USA Mitchell Cancer Institute.

Dr. Howard specializes and treats aggressive skin cancers at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute. He says he sees about 2 to 3 cases of Merkel cell a month -- generally in patients 65 and older. While most cases are diagnosed through biopsies -- he adds the signs can be obvious.

“Typically they are kind of red -- pearly -- and one of the hallmarks of Merkel cell is they grow very quickly. So these things will pop and get to the size of a marble or maybe even a grape sometimes within weeks or like a month or two -- whereas most of the time other skin cancers are a little slower in their growth,” said Dr. Howard.

The first step is surgery to remove the tumor and they typically recommend taking out some lymph nodes as a precaution. While Mitchell Cancer Institute is involved in clinical trials and research -- Dr. Howard says the rarity of Merkel cell -- can present challenges.

“A lot of times radiation is employed to decrease the chance of it coming back and then other medicines such as immunotherapy have become very successful in treating this type of cancer,” said Dr. Howard.

Sun exposure is thought to be a leading cause. Of course using sun block (SPF 30 and above) -- and reapplying every 2 to 3 hours is the first line of defense -- but Dr. Howard also urges people -- especially high-risk patients -- to see a dermatologist at least once a year -- if not more frequently depending on the patient.

“Be self-aware. Keep an eye on your skin -- have your spouse or significant other look on your back or places you might not be able to see -- looking for any moles that may be growing, changing, new, changing in color -- those are some of the important things to look at,” said Dr. Howard.

If diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma -- Dr. Howard -- says it’s crucial you get treatment somewhere that specializes in it -- because it’s so rare. At USA Mitchell Cancer Institute -- they take a team approach -- looking at the best options to develop a plan of action for each patient.

