Dale’s Cookoff Challenge: Dale’s Wings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dale’s Cookoff Challenge wraps up with Chelsey in the kitchen making Dale’s Wings.

Dale’s Wings make for a great tailgate or cookout snack. This recipe calls chicken wings and Dale’s Seasoning for a delicious dish. Try paring Dale’s Wings with Dale’s Bacon Wrapped Lil’ Smokies for a complete tailgate snack.

Ingredients:

⅓ cup Dale’s seasoning

2 tbsp Vegetable oil

1 ½ tbsp Chili sauce

¼ tsp Garlic powder

1 dash of ground red pepper

2 lbs Chicken wings

Instructions:

1. Use a sharp knife to trim wing tips; discard.

2. Halve remaining portion of the wing at the joint to separate the drumette.

3. Combine chicken wings, Dale’s Seasoning, oil, chili sauce, garlic powder, and red pepper in a large bowl.

4. Refrigerate 4 hours, turning occasionall. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

6. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; coat foil with cooking spray.

7. Remove wings from marinade, reserve marinade.

8. Place wings on prepared pan.

9. Bake for 45 minutes.

10. Meanwhile, bring reserved marinade to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat.

11. Boil 2 minutes.

12. Baste wings with marinade and bake an additional 15 minutes or until browned and tender.

13. Remove wings from oven and preheat broiler with oven rack 5 inches from heat.

14. Baste wings with marinade; broil 2 to 3 minutes or until skin is crisp.

15. Makes about 24 wings.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.