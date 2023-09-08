Dale’s Cookoff Challenge: Dale’s Wings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dale’s Cookoff Challenge wraps up with Chelsey in the kitchen making Dale’s Wings.
Dale’s Wings make for a great tailgate or cookout snack. This recipe calls chicken wings and Dale’s Seasoning for a delicious dish. Try paring Dale’s Wings with Dale’s Bacon Wrapped Lil’ Smokies for a complete tailgate snack.
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup Dale’s seasoning
- 2 tbsp Vegetable oil
- 1 ½ tbsp Chili sauce
- ¼ tsp Garlic powder
- 1 dash of ground red pepper
- 2 lbs Chicken wings
Instructions:
1. Use a sharp knife to trim wing tips; discard.
2. Halve remaining portion of the wing at the joint to separate the drumette.
3. Combine chicken wings, Dale’s Seasoning, oil, chili sauce, garlic powder, and red pepper in a large bowl.
4. Refrigerate 4 hours, turning occasionall. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
6. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; coat foil with cooking spray.
7. Remove wings from marinade, reserve marinade.
8. Place wings on prepared pan.
9. Bake for 45 minutes.
10. Meanwhile, bring reserved marinade to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat.
11. Boil 2 minutes.
12. Baste wings with marinade and bake an additional 15 minutes or until browned and tender.
13. Remove wings from oven and preheat broiler with oven rack 5 inches from heat.
14. Baste wings with marinade; broil 2 to 3 minutes or until skin is crisp.
15. Makes about 24 wings.
