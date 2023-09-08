Drier air ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, I’m FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your forecast.

We are currently monitoring several areas in the Atlantic. Major Hurricane Lee peaked at Category 5 strength this morning. Southwesterly shear is disrupting the system this afternoon and winds are at 150 mph. This system is expected to remain a major hurricane into next week. We do not expect Lee to enter the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Margot may become a hurricane in the extended forecast, but is also expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic.

Drier air is arriving this evening thanks to a nice front. We expect low dewpoints and comfortable temperatures tonight. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s early Saturday morning.

The drought conditions will continue in most areas into next week. We don’t expect much rain until mid-week. Rain chances will be spotty, around 30% on Wednesday and Thursday.

