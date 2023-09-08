Fall flavors: The Southern Grind Coffee House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Southern Grind Coffee House stopped by Studio 10 to showcase some of their fall drinks!

The coffee house has two locations in Orange Beach, Alabama and has been serving the Gulf Coast since 2012.

In addition to coffee, The Southern Grind also serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, gelato, and a variety of homemade pastries.

To learn more about The Southern Grind and to view their menu, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.