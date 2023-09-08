First responders honored at annual 9/11 ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Flags are beginning to lower to half-staff everywhere.

The horror of September 11, 2001 still stings 22 years later.

On Friday, the City of Mobile holding a ceremony to honor first responders.

“Every time I hear that 21-gun salute and taps is a stark reminder of how dangerous the job is for first responders and that there are those who have lost their life,” said Paul Prine, Mobile Police Chief.

Folks, young and old, paid homage to the sacrifice of first responders on 9/11.

“We should never take for granted the loss of life, certainly our first responders,” added Chief Prine.

The annual ceremony also highlights first responders in our own community.

“We do this on the back of the remembrance of those firefighters that have since retired and passed on,” explained Chief Prine.

Two women in the crowd, Ginger Owen and Debbie Bryars, are bound over the loss of their husbands who served in local fire departments.

“I’m here as a friend with Ginger, although I sat in the same seat two years ago when I lost my husband who was also a firefighter,” said Bryars.

Owen is grieving the death of her husband, Captain Joe Owen. He’s one of eight Mobile firefighters who passed away this year.

“My husband was captain of the Fire Department, and he passed away in January,” said Owen.

Bryars, a retired Captain for MFRD, worked alongside Cpt. Owen.

“He wanted to do his best, no matter what he did. He always did it with true affection for the community. The day that I was there- there weren’t a lot of women. Joe was very supportive he was always right there- ‘you can do it’” said Bryars.

The ladies’ decades-long friendship is marked by empathy. Although their spouses weren’t on ground zero, there was always the fear they could be.

“When you saw what was happening at 9/11-- you were going, ooh that’s what he could be doing,” said Owen.

In spite of the difficulties of the emergency services field, both ladies say it’s worth it.

“They do this for the love of what they do, for the love of the fire service, for what the police department stands for, whatever service you’re in. You’re doing that for the love of what it stands for and you’re willing to give up pretty much everything to become the best you can be,” said Bryars.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.