Advertise With Us
Hire One

Jimmy Buffett fans coming together to honor his life

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jimmy Buffett’s death has saddened fans around the world, including his followers known as “The Parrotheads”.

Many of his followers live along the Gulf Coast and they are coming together this weekend to honor the singers life.

Joseph Brennan is the organizer of the event this weekend and he came by to discuss the Hometown Second Line.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Byron Day's conversation with Congressman Jerry Carl
Byron Day's conversation with Congressman Jerry Carl
Citronelle PD arrest man for 2 separate arson incidents
Citronelle PD arrest man for 2 separate arson incidents
Citronelle PD arrest man for 2 separate arson incidents
Citronelle PD arrest man for 2 separate arson incidents
First responders honored at annual 9/11 ceremony
First responders honored at annual 9/11 ceremony
First responders honored at annual 9/11 ceremony
First responders honored at annual 9/11 ceremony