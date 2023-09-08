Judge rejects prosecution probation recommendation, sentences former Citronelle chief to jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Friday rejected the prosecution recommendation of probation for former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris in an excessive-force case, ordering him to go to jail for 30 days.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose called the defendant’s conduct following a high-speed chase down U.S. 45 “reprehensible” and added that she would prohibit him from ever working in law enforcement again if she could.

“This crime, to me, was an extreme violation of public trust,” she said.

DuBose said she is sympathetic to the reality that police officers have to make split-second decisions. But she said after watching police body camera footage of the June 2021 incident several times, it is clear to her that was not the case in this situation.

“What we had here was a man in handcuffs and complying with commands,” she said.

Norris,44, will be allowed to turn himself in when the Bureau of Prisons designates a facility. After his sentence, he will spend a year under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office, the judge ruled.

Defense attorney Jeff Deen said he is surprised by the sentence after prosecutors agreed to a probation recommendation.

“I was disappointed,” he said. “I can see the judge’s thought process when she went through her factors of why she wanted to do that. So I can’t complain. But I am disappointed.”

Deen pointed to the “years and years that he has spent in law enforcement, unblemished record in the Marines.” He noted that numerous people had written letters attesting to his client’s character.

The charge stemmed from a high-speed chase that ended with a confrontation between Norris and Isaiah McCree, who pulled into the parking lot of Citronelle Elementary School during the pursuit.

Norris admitted after he went into the back seat of McCree’s car, he kneed him twice in the abdomen while another officer was trying to handcuff him. Norris maintained he did not realize McCree was in handcuffs. DuBose said Friday she does not believe him.

Norris twice went on trial, both of which ended in hung juries. On the eve of a third trial, prosecutors and the defense worked out a plea bargain. Norris pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor version of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Gray recommended probation in according with the plea agreement.

“The important factor in this case is that the defendant accepted his responsibility for his conduct,” he said.

Gray pointed to negative confrontations between police and citizens across the country.

“In this case, not only was there harm to an individual but an erosion of trust in a community,” he said.

Norris expressed contrition.

“I do accept full responsibility for this,” he told the judge. “This situation has humbled me. … I intend to make a positive out of this.”

Norris said he has no hard feelings toward McCree.

“This wasn’t done out of anger or hostility,” he said.

DuBose said she believes Norris did act out of anger.

“You chose to engage in criminal conduct. … You don’t get to be the judge and punisher on the streets,” she said.

Norris still faces an assault charge in state court stemming from the same incident. There is a status hearing scheduled for Sept. 28. Deen said he hopes to resolve that case.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.