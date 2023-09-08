Advertise With Us
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society offers personalized support to blood cancer patients

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Every three minutes, a person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer. Patients recently diagnosed or who are dealing with leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, or any other type of blood cancer, are often dealing with many challenges, emotionally, physically, and in many cases financially.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hears firsthand every day from patients, family members, caregivers and volunteers with concerns and questions about their diagnosis. As we recognize Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, LLS is reminding patients, family members, and caregivers affected by blood cancer that they are not alone. LLS’s commitment to blood cancer patients goes beyond research and advocacy to include free, critical support services and resources that will help them throughout their entire cancer experience into survivorship.

Gwen Nichols, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of LLS, and Melissa O’Neill Walczak, an LLS volunteer, who was diagnosed in 2020 with acute myeloid leukemia, joined us discuss the unique challenges blood cancer patients face and how LLS can help them through a time when they need support when it counts the most.

https://www.lls.org/

