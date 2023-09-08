Mobile PD: Mother arrested after child found with drug paraphernalia at school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 40-year-old Mobile mother remains locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail today after her minor child was found to be in possession of what school officials believed to be drug paraphernalia, according to police and jail records.

The Mobile Police department said that at about 2 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a local school to investigate. They contacted the child’s mother, who consented to a search of her residence, police said.

They said the search revealed drugs, resulting in the arrest.

Karla Frye is charged with possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child.

The Department of Human Resources was notified, and the case has been handed over to the agency for further investigation.

