Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD: Mother arrested after child found with drug paraphernalia at school

Karla Frye
Karla Frye(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 40-year-old Mobile mother remains locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail today after her minor child was found to be in possession of what school officials believed to be drug paraphernalia, according to police and jail records.

The Mobile Police department said that at about 2 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a local school to investigate. They contacted the child’s mother, who consented to a search of her residence, police said.

They said the search revealed drugs, resulting in the arrest.

Karla Frye is charged with possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child.

The Department of Human Resources was notified, and the case has been handed over to the agency for further investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities on Fri., Sept. 8, a...
Former New Orleans priest indicted, booked on charges of rape, kidnapping, theft
A view of train tracks in downtown Mobile, Alabama, near where a planned passenger train...
Amtrak service likely will not return to Mobile until well into 2024, officials say
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm
Daniel Lee Smallwood was serving a 4-year 5-month prison sentence for Burglary at the Elba...
ADOC in search of Elba escaped inmate