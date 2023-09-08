MPD arrest 5 teens at Davidson High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they arrested five teens at Davidson today for breaking into a residence that was undergoing renovations and having a firearm on campus.

Detectives said they went to Davidson around noon today to follow up on an investigation and discovered five juveniles had broke into a residence on Yorkshire Lane earlier in the day.

Detectives located the three male juvenile suspects, one 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, and two female suspects, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Police discovered the 17-year-old male suspect had a firearm in his backpack and the 16-year-old female suspect had marijuana in her possession.

All five juveniles were transported to Strickland Youth Center.

