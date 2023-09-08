Advertise With Us
MPD arrest 5 teens at Davidson High School

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they arrested five teens at Davidson today for breaking into a residence that was undergoing renovations and having a firearm on campus.

Detectives said they went to Davidson around noon today to follow up on an investigation and discovered five juveniles had broke into a residence on Yorkshire Lane earlier in the day.

Detectives located the three male juvenile suspects, one 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, and two female suspects, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Police discovered the 17-year-old male suspect had a firearm in his backpack and the 16-year-old female suspect had marijuana in her possession.

All five juveniles were transported to Strickland Youth Center.

Byron Day's conversation with Congressman Jerry Carl
Citronelle PD arrest man for 2 separate arson incidents
First responders honored at annual 9/11 ceremony
