MPD investigating robbery at Circle K

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday, Sep 8 around 1:30 a.m. at a Circle K gas station.

Police said they responded to the location at 9870 Airport Boulevard and discovered two masked male subjects, one armed with a gun entered the store and demanded cash from the register.

The victim complied and the suspects fled, according to police.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing and no injuries were reported.

