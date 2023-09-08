New Instant Camera
More than a point and shoot, the I-2 has built-in manual controls for full creative freedom
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Polaroid’s latest instant camera offers a creative comeback.
The new I-2 blends retro style with modern tech. Touting itself as Polaroid’s most advanced model yet, the I-2 camera sports a sharp autofocus lens to capture clearer and more vibrant instant prints.
Gone are the blurry party pics of Polaroids past with the help of a sensor that enables precise focusing. While keeping the nostalgic analog instant film experience, the I-2 also provides 21st century conveniences. There’s an external display, Bluetooth connectivity, as well as shutter priority, a self-timer and multiple exposure modes, and a companion app.
The I-2 aims to be an instant camera suited for serious photographers yet it retains the classic instant gratification of Polaroid’s iconic film.
Specifications:
- Built-in manual controls
- Continuous autofocus 3-lens system
- Outer and VF display
- 6 camera modes: Aperture, Shutter, Multi exposure, Timer, Manual & Auto
- Adjustable aperture range (from f8 to f64) and shutter speed
- Accurate, human-friendly flash system
- USB-C charging cable included
- App-connected (iOS & Android)
- Uses Polaroid i-Type, 600 and SX-70 film
- White frame
- 8 photos per pack
- Battery-free film
- Development time: 10-15 minutes
View full specifications here. While priced at a premium, $599.99, the I-2 may appeal to those wanting sharper, more artful analog prints straight from the camera.
