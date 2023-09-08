New Instant Camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Polaroid’s latest instant camera offers a creative comeback.

The new I-2 blends retro style with modern tech. Touting itself as Polaroid’s most advanced model yet, the I-2 camera sports a sharp autofocus lens to capture clearer and more vibrant instant prints.

Gone are the blurry party pics of Polaroids past with the help of a sensor that enables precise focusing. While keeping the nostalgic analog instant film experience, the I-2 also provides 21st century conveniences. There’s an external display, Bluetooth connectivity, as well as shutter priority, a self-timer and multiple exposure modes, and a companion app.

The I-2 aims to be an instant camera suited for serious photographers yet it retains the classic instant gratification of Polaroid’s iconic film.

Specifications:

Built-in manual controls

Continuous autofocus 3-lens system

Outer and VF display

6 camera modes: Aperture, Shutter, Multi exposure, Timer, Manual & Auto

Adjustable aperture range (from f8 to f64) and shutter speed

Accurate, human-friendly flash system

USB-C charging cable included

App-connected (iOS & Android)

Uses Polaroid i-Type, 600 and SX-70 film

White frame

8 photos per pack

Battery-free film

Development time: 10-15 minutes

View full specifications here. While priced at a premium, $599.99, the I-2 may appeal to those wanting sharper, more artful analog prints straight from the camera.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.