Advertise With Us
Hire One

New Instant Camera

More than a point and shoot, the I-2 has built-in manual controls for full creative freedom
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Polaroid’s latest instant camera offers a creative comeback.

The new I-2 blends retro style with modern tech. Touting itself as Polaroid’s most advanced model yet, the I-2 camera sports a sharp autofocus lens to capture clearer and more vibrant instant prints.

Gone are the blurry party pics of Polaroids past with the help of a sensor that enables precise focusing. While keeping the nostalgic analog instant film experience, the I-2 also provides 21st century conveniences. There’s an external display, Bluetooth connectivity, as well as shutter priority, a self-timer and multiple exposure modes, and a companion app.

The I-2 aims to be an instant camera suited for serious photographers yet it retains the classic instant gratification of Polaroid’s iconic film.

Specifications:

  • Built-in manual controls
  • Continuous autofocus 3-lens system
  • Outer and VF display
  • 6 camera modes: Aperture, Shutter, Multi exposure, Timer, Manual & Auto
  • Adjustable aperture range (from f8 to f64) and shutter speed
  • Accurate, human-friendly flash system
  • USB-C charging cable included
  • App-connected (iOS & Android)
  • Uses Polaroid i-Type, 600 and SX-70 film
  • White frame
  • 8 photos per pack
  • Battery-free film
  • Development time: 10-15 minutes

View full specifications here. While priced at a premium, $599.99, the I-2 may appeal to those wanting sharper, more artful analog prints straight from the camera.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’

Latest News

Daily Dot Com: New Instant Camera
Daily Dot Com: New Instant Camera
Murder-suicide investigation in Orange Beach
Murder-suicide investigation in Orange Beach
Sitdown with Congressman Jerry Carl
Sitdown with Congressman Jerry Carl
Grand jury will consider indictment against man accused of attacking former Mobile meteorologist
Grand jury will consider indictment against man accused of attacking former Mobile meteorologist