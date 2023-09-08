MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heading into today we are expecting mostly sunny skies to continue, with just a few clouds making an appearance to start the day. Daytime highs will continue to max out in the 90s, staying well above average for this time of year. However, a cold front pushed through last night. While it didn’t bring lower temperatures, it is bringing in dry air, which will drop our humidity heading into tonight. While this won’t bring a major change in the forecast, it will feel better once we get past sunset and into tomorrow morning! We will feel crisper. Isolated showers are possible today - with about a 10% chance for our coastal areas.

Overnight, we will drop into the upper-60s and the lower-70s, but lower humidity will make it feel better.

Your Saturday is looking sunny with a mix of sun and clouds. We will continue to stay warm in the mid-90s, but humidity will continue to stay lower.

Heading into the second half of the weekend, and early next week, we will stay sunny and in the 90s. No rain chances are in the forecast until midweek next week.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring Tropical Storm Margot. It is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by the end of the weekend. We are also tracking Hurricane Lee, which is a Category 4 hurricane. We will continue to monitor, but most models have it taking a northerly curve on the north side of Puerto Rico, sending it back into the Atlantic. The Gulf is quiet.

We'll keep you updated on FOX10. Have a great weekend!

