Advertise With Us
Hire One

Overnight, we will drop into the upper-60s and the lower-70s

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heading into today we are expecting mostly sunny skies to continue, with just a few clouds making an appearance to start the day. Daytime highs will continue to max out in the 90s, staying well above average for this time of year. However, a cold front pushed through last night. While it didn’t bring lower temperatures, it is bringing in dry air, which will drop our humidity heading into tonight. While this won’t bring a major change in the forecast, it will feel better once we get past sunset and into tomorrow morning! We will feel crisper. Isolated showers are possible today - with about a 10% chance for our coastal areas.

Overnight, we will drop into the upper-60s and the lower-70s, but lower humidity will make it feel better.

Your Saturday is looking sunny with a mix of sun and clouds. We will continue to stay warm in the mid-90s, but humidity will continue to stay lower.

Heading into the second half of the weekend, and early next week, we will stay sunny and in the 90s. No rain chances are in the forecast until midweek next week.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring Tropical Storm Margot. It is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by the end of the weekend. We are also tracking Hurricane Lee, which is a Category 4 hurricane. We will continue to monitor, but most models have it taking a northerly curve on the north side of Puerto Rico, sending it back into the Atlantic. The Gulf is quiet.

We’ll keep you updated on FOX10. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Hurricane Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane
Hurricane Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane
Slightly drier air moves into our area
Slightly drier air moves into our area
Next Weather for Thursday, Sep 7 from FOX10 News
UPDATE: Hot weekend ahead and Lee headed towards major status
Next Weather for Thursday, Sep 7 from FOX10 News
Next Weather for Thursday, Sep 7 from FOX10 News