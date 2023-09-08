Advertise With Us
Recipe: Hatch Chile Sausage Tomato Gravy

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Rouses Fresh Hatch Chile Sausage
  • 1 white onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
  • 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Roasted Bell Peppers, drained
  • 1 2-ounce can green chile peppers
  • 2 28-ounce jars Rouses Pasta Sauce, flavor of choice
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Mexican seasoning blend
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 pound Rouses Noodles of choice, cooked per directions on package and drained

STEPS:

1. Remove sausage from casing. Place in a medium skillet with onions olive oil and break the sausage up with a large spoon. Sauté over medium-high heat until browned (approximately 10 minutes), stirring occasionally.

2. Place drained peppers and chile peppers in skillet with the sausage and onions. Stir until fully incorporated. Add tomato sauce and bring to a boil. Add cilantro and Mexican seasoning, then salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 1 hour. Serve over cooked pasta.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

