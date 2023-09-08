Recipe: Hatch Chile Sausage Tomato Gravy

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Rouses Fresh Hatch Chile Sausage

1 white onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Roasted Bell Peppers, drained

1 2-ounce can green chile peppers

2 28-ounce jars Rouses Pasta Sauce, flavor of choice

½ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Mexican seasoning blend

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pound Rouses Noodles of choice, cooked per directions on package and drained

STEPS:

1. Remove sausage from casing. Place in a medium skillet with onions olive oil and break the sausage up with a large spoon. Sauté over medium-high heat until browned (approximately 10 minutes), stirring occasionally.

2. Place drained peppers and chile peppers in skillet with the sausage and onions. Stir until fully incorporated. Add tomato sauce and bring to a boil. Add cilantro and Mexican seasoning, then salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 1 hour. Serve over cooked pasta.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.