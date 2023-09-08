Slightly drier air moves into our area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Slightly drier air is moving into our area today, which will lower rain chances and make it feel a little less hot. Although temperatures are still expected to reach near 95 degrees, the lower humidity should help it feel better. This will be great news for our Friday football games. Tonight’s forecast is fantastic, with temperatures in the 80s and partly to mostly clear skies. Looking ahead, dry conditions will continue into early next week before our next weak front arrives on Wednesday or Thursday.

FOOTBALL FORECAST:

Compared to the extreme humidity we’ve experienced over the past few months, this evening’s forecast for football games is looking great. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s around kickoff, dropping to the low 80s by the time you’re heading home.

On Saturday, college football kicks off in Mobile with South Alabama taking on Southeastern Louisiana. It’s a late afternoon game, so it will still be hot, but it should feel a bit drier, making the heat more bearable. By evening, it should feel relatively nice out. Skies will be mostly clear, and there is no chance of rain.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for the next few days as it tracks northwest in the Atlantic Ocean. However, this storm is not expected to directly impact any land areas in the next 7 days and will likely make a right turn to remain off the U.S. East Coast by midweek next week.

BEACHES:

A fantastic beach weekend is ahead. Expect low rip current risks and mostly sunny skies for the next few days. Be sure to pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions may vary from beach to beach.

LONG RANGE:

We have a dry stretch of days until midweek next week, when a front arrives and boosts rain chances. Although models are still figuring out the timing, it looks like the rain chances will come on Wednesday and/or Thursday of next week.

