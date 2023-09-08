Advertise With Us
UA students excited about the Alabama, Texas football game

Source: WBRC video
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s only September but it kind of feels like November on the University of Alabama campus.

A big out-of-conference game can do that.

Tents are already up on the Quad and were almost ready for tailgating Thursday morning. Production crews for ESPN built a stage on the northeast corner of the Quad for College Gameday. Across from the Quad, the SEC Network is also setting up an area where it will have a team doing pre-game and post-game coverage.

Saturday’s top-15 matchup between #3 Alabama and #11 Texas is certainly attracting local and national attention.

University of Alabama students expressed what all the excitement means to them.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s good for the campus. And I know the students are really enjoying it,” said Isaac Faulkner. “It’s pretty cool to see everything getting set up on Quad. I’m really excited to watch the game.”

Dylan Wagner is excited for the SEC versus Big XII game.

“It’s electric. It’s going to be a lot of people excited for the game,” Wagner said. “I mean, it’s Texas, it’s Alabama. It’s week two, let’s go!”

Both teams are coming off week one wins, with the Tide handling Middle Tennessee 56-7 and Texas taking down Rice 37-10 a week ago. The top-15 matchup takes place just a year before Texas, along with Oklahoma, becomes full members of the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama traveled to Austin last year where the Tide left with a narrow 20-19 win over Texas.

One University of Alabama official said media requests, fan attention, and overall interest in this game are extremely high. They anticipate 150,000 people will be in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide and Longhorns kickoff.

#3 Alabama and #11 Texas kickoff Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

