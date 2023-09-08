Advertise With Us
U.S. Coast Guard Acquires Historic Vessel for Search and Rescue Training

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAUPHIN Island, Ala. (WALA) - In a heartfelt ceremony held on Friday morning at Dauphin Island Marina, more than a dozen individuals gathered to pay tribute to a renowned mariner hailing from Alaska.

Clifford Savaaq, a search and rescue operations volunteer for over three decades, was honored at the event.

The event include the unveiling of a historic vessel, which had been retired for two decades. Initially purchased by a private individual who utilized it for another two decades, the boat has now found a new purpose in the hands of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“It joins our fleet of two, now making us a fleet of three here,” proudly announced one Coast Guard representative. The addition of this historic vessel marks a significant milestone in the Coast Guard’s efforts to bolster their search and rescue capabilities,” said Michael Huntley, Senior Vice President of UIC Government Services.

This newly acquired boat will be used for search and rescue mission training.

Members of the Savaaq family were present for the dedication ceremony, traveling into town to witness the event. They were not only given the opportunity to ride aboard the newly renamed vessel, but also received a special plaque with a photograph of the boat.

