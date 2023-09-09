Advertise With Us
41-year-old dies in Jackson Co. single-vehicle crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man died following a single-vehicle crash on Friday in Jackson County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Alabama 79 near Dale Street, approximately 10 miles south of Scottsboro. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old, Ever Noe Vella-Fuentes, of Scottsboro.

ALEA says he was critically injured when the 2004 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. 

Vella-Fuentes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

He was transported to Highlands Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

