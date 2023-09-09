First & 10 scoreboard: Week 3
Scores for week 3 of the high school football season:
Bayside: 27 vs. St. Michaels: 21
Hillcrest-Evergreen: 13 vs. Flomaton: 21
Leroy: 41 vs. McIntosh: 0
Sweet Water: 41 vs. University Charter: 6
Davidson: 28 vs. Baker: 66
Spanish Fort: 14 vs. Baldwin County: 13
Alma Bryant: 35 vs. Daphne: 49
Williamson: 39 vs. Elberta: 12
Cottage Hill Christian: 14 vs. Excel: 35
Pensacola Catholic: 24 vs. Fairhope: 10
Gulf Shores: 31 vs. Faith Academy: 16
Choctaw County: vs. Fruitdale:
Francis Marion: vs. J.U. Blacksher:
Orange Beach: 2 vs. Jackson: 50
Foley: 7 vs. Mary G. Montgomery: 28
Thomasville: vs. Monroe County:
St. Paul’s: 3 vs. Saraland: 47
Escambia County: 46 vs. Satsuma: 6
Millry: 54 vs. Southern Chocktaw: 0
Chickasaw: 34 vs. St. Luke’s: 29 (OT)
Murphy: 7 vs. Theodore: 39
Leflore: 6 vs. UMS-Wright: 13
Citronelle: 28 vs. Vigor: 34 (OT)
Mobile Christian: 38 vs. W.S. Neal: 6
Clarke County: 46 vs. Washington County: 19
T.R. Miller: 47 vs. Wilcox Central: 12
