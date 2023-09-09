Advertise With Us
First & 10 scoreboard: Week 3

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Scores for week 3 of the high school football season:

Bayside: 27 vs. St. Michaels: 21

Hillcrest-Evergreen: 13 vs. Flomaton: 21

Leroy: 41 vs. McIntosh: 0

Sweet Water: 41 vs. University Charter: 6

Davidson: 28 vs. Baker: 66

Spanish Fort: 14 vs. Baldwin County: 13

Alma Bryant: 35 vs. Daphne: 49

Williamson: 39 vs. Elberta: 12

Cottage Hill Christian: 14 vs. Excel: 35

Pensacola Catholic: 24 vs. Fairhope: 10

Gulf Shores: 31 vs. Faith Academy: 16

Choctaw County: vs. Fruitdale:

Francis Marion: vs. J.U. Blacksher:

Orange Beach: 2 vs. Jackson: 50

Foley: 7 vs. Mary G. Montgomery: 28

Thomasville: vs. Monroe County:

St. Paul’s: 3 vs. Saraland: 47

Escambia County: 46 vs. Satsuma: 6

Millry: 54 vs. Southern Chocktaw: 0

Chickasaw: 34 vs. St. Luke’s: 29 (OT)

Murphy: 7 vs. Theodore: 39

Leflore: 6 vs. UMS-Wright: 13

Citronelle: 28 vs. Vigor: 34 (OT)

Mobile Christian: 38 vs. W.S. Neal: 6

Clarke County: 46 vs. Washington County: 19

T.R. Miller: 47 vs. Wilcox Central: 12

