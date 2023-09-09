Low rain chances for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures reached the 60s across the area on Saturday morning, and lower dew points made it feel great outside. This weekend, we can expect a few more pleasant mornings with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Today’s forecasted high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s, but lower humidity should make if feel less hot and steamy. Rain chances are near zero today, and we should stay dry until midweek when moisture and rain chances return to the area.

FOOTBALL FORECAST:

This afternoon, college football kicks off in Mobile, with South Alabama taking on Southeastern Louisiana. Kickoff temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, but lower humidity will prevent the heat index from climbing any higher. By evening, it should feel relatively nice out, as temperatures drop into the 80s. Skies will be mostly clear, and there is no chance of rain.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for the next few days as it tracks northwest in the Atlantic Ocean. However, this storm is not expected to directly impact any land areas in the next 7 days and will likely make a right turn to remain off the U.S. East Coast by midweek next week.

BEACHES:

A fantastic beach weekend is ahead. Expect low rip current risks and mostly sunny skies for the next few days. Be sure to pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions may vary from beach to beach.

LONG RANGE:

We have a dry stretch of days until midweek next week, when a front arrives and boosts rain chances. Although models are still figuring out the timing, it looks like the rain chances will come after Wednesday.

NEW LOOK:

Some keen eyes may have noticed a new look to our weather graphics here at FOX10. Our STORMtracker team has been working on this project for months to update the graphics we use every day. It’s important that the graphics we show are visually appealing and effectively convey the weather message of the day. We hope that this new look will help us achieve that goal, and we hope that you enjoy the new graphics.

