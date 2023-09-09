Advertise With Us
Hire One

Monroe County man charged with 2 counts of manslaughter in connection to 2022 wreck

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Monroe County man was arrested in Baldwin County today in connection to a 2022 car accident that killed two people.

James Williams, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts manslaughter for a wreck on Highway 225 near Stockton that killed an elderly Bay Minette couple last October, according to court records.

State troopers said Williams truck rear-ended another truck and caused it to hit a tree, killing 82-year-old James Smith and his wife, 76-year-old Juanita Smith, according to the crash report.

Williams was released on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Top Golf progress generating excitement among local golfers
Top Golf progress generating excitement among local golfers
Escambia County man arrested for indecent exposure
Escambia County man arrested for indecent exposure
Judge rejects prosecution probation recommendation, sentences former Citronelle chief to jail
Judge rejects prosecution probation recommendation, sentences former Citronelle chief to jail
Monroe County man charged with 2 counts of manslaughter in connection to 2022 wreck
Monroe County man charged with 2 counts of manslaughter in connection to 2022 wreck