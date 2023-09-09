Monroe County man charged with 2 counts of manslaughter in connection to 2022 wreck

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Monroe County man was arrested in Baldwin County today in connection to a 2022 car accident that killed two people.

James Williams, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts manslaughter for a wreck on Highway 225 near Stockton that killed an elderly Bay Minette couple last October, according to court records.

State troopers said Williams truck rear-ended another truck and caused it to hit a tree, killing 82-year-old James Smith and his wife, 76-year-old Juanita Smith, according to the crash report.

Williams was released on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.