Advertise With Us
Hire One

One person shot in Loxley Saturday morning, police investigating

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Loxley police responded to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Loxley police officers were dispatched to the Bay Branch Estates subdivision around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found one female victim with a gun shot wound. After an initial investigation officers determined that the victim was allegedly shot after a domestic dispute became violent. The suspect fled the scene after the alleged shooting took place.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a life threatening injury. Loxley police have identified the suspect as 21 year old Michelle Campbell. Officials say that the suspect was las seen in a silver sedan and is still at large. Loxley PD is searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Fatal crash
41-year-old dies in Jackson Co. single-vehicle crash
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm
Top Golf progress generating excitement among local golfers
Top Golf progress generating excitement among local golfers
Escambia County man arrested for indecent exposure
Escambia County man arrested for indecent exposure