One person shot in Loxley Saturday morning, police investigating

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Loxley police responded to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Loxley police officers were dispatched to the Bay Branch Estates subdivision around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found one female victim with a gun shot wound. After an initial investigation officers determined that the victim was allegedly shot after a domestic dispute became violent. The suspect fled the scene after the alleged shooting took place.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a life threatening injury. Loxley police have identified the suspect as 21 year old Michelle Campbell. Officials say that the suspect was las seen in a silver sedan and is still at large. Loxley PD is searching for the suspect.

