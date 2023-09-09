Advertise With Us
Teen charged with burglary writes apology letter to victim

Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with one count of...
Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with one count of burglary of a business. While being interviewed, police say Pettway admitted his role in the break-in and gave the detective an apology letter he had written to the victim.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A burglary investigation at a Gulfport business ended Friday with the arrest of two teens, an apology letter, and a parent charged with neglect.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 5, two people broke into a business in the 9200 block of Hwy 49. Gulfport Police say they broke the glass on the front door and stole several items including cash from the register.

By Friday, investigators had narrowed down their suspects to two young men, and arrested Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile. Each was charged with one count of burglary of a business.

While being interviewed, police say Pettway admitted his role in the break-in and gave the detective an apology letter he had written to the victim. Pettway is now being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

The juvenile was taken to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center, and the child’s parent was charged with child neglect.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

