Top Golf progress generating excitement among local golfers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been anywhere near McGowin Park -- you can’t miss the progress at the Top Golf development. The project is being built at the site of the old Hollywood Theater and is really coming along.

Practically in our front yard -- FOX 10 News has seen it rise from the ground up -- especially in the last month. From demolishing the old theater to what people are seeing now -- the Top Golf project is coming up on almost a year.

“I think it’s going to be a nice destination for people. Me as a PGA Golf Professional I think anything that is done to bring more people to the game of golf is good. So I’m excited for it to be here personally,” said Michael Brisbane, PGA Director of Instruction Azalea City Golf Course.

We caught up with Brisbane as he was giving lessons to 13-year-old Harper McElroy. Harper has played at Top Golf’s Birmingham location -- and says he can’t wait to give it a go here in the Port City.

“It’s just fun in general -- it makes a big difference from regular golf because you can see exactly where the ball went and it’s just fun,” said Harper.

“The fact that I don’t have to drive to Birmingham or to Houston or any of these other places. We go to Orlando all of the time -- that’s a spot we go to hang out and play. So I’m pretty stoked that it’s going to be coming here -- and the fact we get to bring business partners here instead of having to travel is pretty awesome too,” said Isaac Smith, golfer.

The giant poles and net came up almost overnight. The last update from Top Golf -- the building will be finished some time this month and the entire project expected to be complete by mid to late October.

Top Golf will feature two floors with 60 all-weather golf bays along with free Wi-Fi and a restaurant.

Meanwhile a lot of people also excited about what Top Golf can do for the Port City -- many hoping it drives new businesses to the vacant spaces here at McGowin Park.

“It will do all of that -- because I think Top Golf will attract people as far away as Pensacola and on into Mississippi... So they are going to need hotel rooms -- places for people to eat,” said Brisbane.

“I hope there’s more restaurants -- that’s what I would hope to have more of there. We go to Auburn and like to try all of the nice restaurants -- so to have something new come in that is pretty high end -- I would be pretty excited about that,” said Smith.

