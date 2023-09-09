Advertise With Us
UPDATE: MCSO finds missing Grand Bay woman deceased

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPDATE: MCSO said they have found Vicki Pritchett deceased in a wooded area near her residence.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate her death and no further information was provided.

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a Grand Bay woman missing since Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Vicki Pritchett, 55, was last seen on Sunday evening. According to authorities, she was left her home on McGehee Road on foot and has not returned.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has short black hair worn in a ponytail. She also has a tattoo that says “Vikki” on her lower right leg, authorities said.

When last seen, she was barefoot and wearing a black and white T-shirt, black shorts and a gray baseball cap, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

