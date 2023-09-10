Above average temperatures for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a couple of nice and dry mornings, higher humidity is expected to return to the area in the coming days. This afternoon is expected to be hot, but not completely sweltering, as temperature and heat index values will only be in the low to mid 90s. However, by Tuesday, the summer stickiness will return and heat index values will once again rise into the upper 90s. This should be short-lived though, thanks to a front that should enter our area later in the week.

TODAY:

Morning temperatures were in the lower 70s and upper 60s across the area, which is where we should be for this time of year. But our afternoon temperatures will rise above average today, with forecast highs in the low to middle 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy in the afternoon, and despite the dry air, I cannot rule out an extremely isolated shower. Some of our high-resolution models are showing the potential for one or two sea breeze showers. While the chance of this occurring is slim, it cannot be completely ruled out.

As we head into this evening, skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures will drop into the 80s, then 70s. Humidity levels will be noticeable but not anywhere near uncomfortable tonight.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Moisture levels will increase each day until midweek. Rain chances for the next few days remain low, but a frontal boundary will help to provide some spotty showers starting Wednesday. It looks like the front may linger in the area through the end of the week, providing lower temperatures and spotty showers. The upper-level pattern is indicating that we may have a few days of scattered storms even into next weekend. In this kind of pattern, temperatures will also be slightly lower by the end of the week.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Lee is still churning in the Atlantic Ocean north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. The storm may undergo fluctuations in strength but is expected to remain a strong hurricane as it slows down in forward speed and makes its turn to the north in the coming days. The current forecast track has the storm near or west of Bermuda on Friday afternoon. Interests in Bermuda, and the Canadian Maritimes, will need to monitor the progress of this system.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Margo is expected to stay out in the middle of the Atlantic. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

