Barge fire extinguished near Pascagoula causeway

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - If you saw the black smoke rising from the water in Pascagoula Sunday, don’t worry. The fire is now out. And despite how bad it looked, officials say no people or structures were ever in danger.

Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs told WLOX News the fire was contained to several barges floating just east of the causeway going out to the old Navy Homeport. Marine Patrol was also on the scene. Officials with Ingalls Shipbuilding said the fire did not impact operations at their shipyard.

Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX Signet Maritime is the company responsible for the barges. They had crews on a boat spraying the flames with water to bring everything under control.

Signet Maritime is located in Pascagoula and specializes in cargo handling, towing, and tugboat services.

