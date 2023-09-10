Advertise With Us
Kendre Miller inactive for Saints opener

Kendre Miller will not play today against the Titans. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rookie running back Kendre Miller will have to wait at least another week to make his debut in the Black and Gold. Miller is inactive for the Titans game with a hamstring injury.

Other inactives for the Saints: Wide receiver A.T. Perry, safety J.T. Gray, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, and offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri.

Four of the five inactives today are part of the Saints 2023 draft class. The exception is Gray.

Kickoff is set for noon. Fox 8 Sports recaps the game tonight on Final Play at 10:30 p.m.

