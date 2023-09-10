Advertise With Us
Hire One

South Alabama picks up first win of the season against Southeastern Louisiana.

Lacy scored the longest touchdown in school history after an 84-yard touchdown in the 4th...
Lacy scored the longest touchdown in school history after an 84-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium in search of their first season. The Lions scored first off a four-yard pass from Zachary Clements to Ivan Drobocky. The defense kept things close recovering a fumble in the endzone. Yam Banks also recorded his first interception of the season late in the second quarter. The Jags turned to the running game to get the offense going. The Jags finished with 248 yards on the ground. La’Damian Webb finished with two touchdowns while Kentrell Bullock and Marco Lee Jr. also added scores on the ground. Carter Bradley completed an 84 yard touchdown pass to Caulin Lacy on the way to a 35-17 win over the Lions. With the win Bradley becomes the winningest quarterback in school history. South improves to 1-1 on the season and will be on the road next week against Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

First & 10: Week 3
First & 10: Week 3
Football Friday (09/08/2023)
Football Friday (09/08/2023)
Source: WBRC video
UA students excited about the Alabama, Texas football game
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) in action against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
The spotlight in the Alabama-Texas game will be squarely on the 2 QBs, Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe