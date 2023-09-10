South Alabama picks up first win of the season against Southeastern Louisiana.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium in search of their first season. The Lions scored first off a four-yard pass from Zachary Clements to Ivan Drobocky. The defense kept things close recovering a fumble in the endzone. Yam Banks also recorded his first interception of the season late in the second quarter. The Jags turned to the running game to get the offense going. The Jags finished with 248 yards on the ground. La’Damian Webb finished with two touchdowns while Kentrell Bullock and Marco Lee Jr. also added scores on the ground. Carter Bradley completed an 84 yard touchdown pass to Caulin Lacy on the way to a 35-17 win over the Lions. With the win Bradley becomes the winningest quarterback in school history. South improves to 1-1 on the season and will be on the road next week against Oklahoma State.

