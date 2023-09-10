Texas offense proves too much for Alabama at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In their first home loss since 2019, Alabama couldn’t keep up with Texas’ explosive offense, losing 34-24 Saturday night.

Quinn Ewers had a stellar night under the lights of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Longhorns’ sophomore quarterback went 24-of-38 passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tide’s defense gave up 454 total yards to Texas.

The Longhorns got on the board first with a 32-yard field goal following Jalen Milroe’s first of two interceptions.

Milroe, in his second game as the starter for the Tide, went 14-for-27 passing for 255 yards and two interceptions.

Third-ranked Alabama responded with a field goal of their own when Will Reichard hit a 42-yarder to tie the game at 3-3.

The Longhorns wasted no time responding, running four no-huddle plays for a combined 31 yards. A pass interference penalty against Alabama put Texas in Alabama territory. Ewers through 44 yards into the hands of Xavier Worthy for to go up 10-0.

After giving up another Texas field goal, Bama neared the Texas endzone as the first half ticked away. Under pressure, Milroe scrambled and threw for the endzone. The ball was tipped into the hands of Jermaine Burton, but a penalty negated the touchdown and forced the Tide to settle for a field goal to end the first half.

Milroe was under pressure throughout the night as he was sacked five times by the Texas defense. Alabama committed 10 penalties for 90 yards.

After a first half that saw just 18 combined points, Alabama and Texas’ offenses came to life, combining for 39 second half points.

Reichard hit a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it a four-point game.

In the closing moments of the third quarter, Alabama took their only lead of the night when Milroe dropped a 49-yard pass into the hands of Burton to go up 16-13.

Two plays into the fourth quarter, Ewers completed a short pass to Ja’Tavion Sanders who then ran for a 50-yard gain to the Alabama 7-yard line. Ewers again threw a touchdown pass on the next play, this time to Adonai Mitchell to retake the lead.

Milroe’s second interception went into the hands of Jerrin Thompson, who ran it back 32 yards, setting up Jonathon Brooks to run in a five-yard touchdown to go up two scores.

The Tide needed just six plays to answer when Milroe completed a short pass to Amari Niblack who evaded two tacklers near the endzone to cut the lead to 27-24.

Texas, however, would answer with a touchdown of their own after running seven no huddle plays before Ewers connected with Mitchell for a 39-yard score.

Two incomplete passes and a sack ended Alabama’s next drive, allowing Texas to run out the clock and leave Tuscaloosa with a win.

Alabama now falls to 1-1 on the season and travels to South Florida next week. Texas, 2-0, will host Wyoming next week.

