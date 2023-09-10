Tunnel to Towers 5k run honors first responders who responded to the 9/11 attacks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cheers from spectators encouraged runners and walkers in Biloxi who took part in the 9th annual Tunnel to Towers run and walk. The event was made to honor the first responders who lost their lives during the September 11th attacks. People like Mississippi firefighter Stephen Siller.

“He put on his gear and ran through the tunnels to the towers and made it to the towers where he lost his life,” said Justin Lopez.

Lopez is a Biloxi firefighter and co-director for the run. He said he and his wife put this event on every year to make sure first responders are not forgotten.

“We just want to pay tribute to the ones that died and how much it means to carry on their legacy,” said Lopez. “I think it means a lot to the families to see people still remember 9/11.”

One of those people who remember the attacks is Jeanette Dixon. Participating in a 5K is nothing new for her, but this one is special.

This is probably the most important one I’ve done,” said Dixon. “This honors all the firefighters, police officers and first responders.”

Dixon said she was motivated to finish the race after seeing firefighters and other first responders in their full uniforms.

“The heat almost got me completely, but watching them and knowing they are in the gear and having to do this in this heat is amazing. And they do this all the time. I couldn’t imagine doing that.”

The one thing Lopez wants the runners and walkers to take away from this event is to never forget that day and the first responders and their families whose lives were forever changed.

“We’re being torn apart as a nation and I think for one day it brings us together,” said Lopez.

“It’s great to be able to honor them and let them know we appreciate everything they do,” said Dixon.

Of course, Monday is September 11th and across the nation Americans will pause to remember the heroism of that day in 2001. The Naval Construction Battalion Center will be hosting their annual 9/11 stair climb.

