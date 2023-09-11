Advertise With Us
Hire One

Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers said.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – An Ironman athlete died during Sunday’s competition in Madison, organizers confirmed.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ironman Wisconsin said that the individual, whose name has not been released, needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race. A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped until medical crews arrived to take the athlete to the hospital.

No other details about the medical event or the athlete have been released at this time.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through what is a very difficult time,” Ironman Wisconsin wrote in its post. It also thanked the personnel and first responders that offered aid to the individual.

The race director declined to comment and referred questions to the national Ironman organization, which has not provided an immediate response .

In 2019, two athletes died during the swimming portion of the triathlon. Micheal McCullough and Todd Mahoney were both pulled from the water during the race. McCullough, 61, was taken to the hospital and pronounced soon after arriving. Mahoney, who was a Madison firefighter, died two days later.

The annual event, which has been held in Madison for the last 21 years, wouldn’t be possible without its thousands of volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO finds missing Grand Bay woman deceased
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours

Latest News

FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintances for help