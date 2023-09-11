Advertise With Us
Hire One

Beau Rivage one of several MGM Resorts affected by cybersecurity issues

Beau Rivage
Beau Rivage(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A computer system outage is impacting the Beau Rivage, officials said on Monday.

The Biloxi casino and resort isn’t the only business affected by cybersecurity concerns. According to the Associated Press, MGM Resorts in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Ohio were also led to shut systems down.

RELATED: Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

Officials with Beau Rivage released the following statement:

In the meantime, those looking to make reservations are asked to call the Beau Rivage directly until the issue is resolved.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
Michelle Campbell
UPDATE: Loxley shooting suspect in custody, authorities say

Latest News

Theodore Bobcats score new jumbotron
Theodore Bobcats score new jumbotron
Theodore High School's Booster Club -- raises more than $100,000 for new jumbotron and...
Booster club gifts Theodore High School huge jumbotron scoreboard
Tense moments on field following Friday night's homecoming game.
Fight on field of Baker-Davidson game being addressed by school administrators
On-field fight after Davidson vs Baker game
On-field fight after Davidson vs Baker game
Family files request to see body camera video
Family files request to see body camera video