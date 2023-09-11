Beau Rivage one of several MGM Resorts affected by cybersecurity issues

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A computer system outage is impacting the Beau Rivage, officials said on Monday.

The Biloxi casino and resort isn’t the only business affected by cybersecurity concerns. According to the Associated Press, MGM Resorts in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Ohio were also led to shut systems down.

RELATED: Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

Officials with Beau Rivage released the following statement:

MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company’s systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.

In the meantime, those looking to make reservations are asked to call the Beau Rivage directly until the issue is resolved.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.