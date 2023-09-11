Crack the Code: Social media safety education event
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crack the Code is back. Join the Baldwin County Public School System and special guests for a social media safety education event. Learn how to protect your children online, understand the risks and establish safe online practices. This is a free event for the community. Food trucks will be available at 5:30pm. Presentation starts at 6pm. Please no children in attendance due to the nature of the content. Free resources will be provided to all attendees.
Registration is not mandatory, but is helpful.
Crack the Code
September 12, 5:30-7:30pm
Spanish Fort City Hall
https://www.facebook.com/socialmedianavigation
