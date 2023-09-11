The Do’s and Don’ts of recycling

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to recycling, 80% of Americans believe in its positive impact. Still, each year roughly two-thirds of all household recyclables, or about 32 million tons, are lost due to a lack of access to recycling or participation. In addition, further research shows 60% of people believe recycling is confusing, which can lead to tons of recyclable materials going to landfills.

Consumers have questions: How clean must my bottles and cans be for recycling? Can I recycle my pizza boxes? Is my umbrella or punctured beach ball recyclable?

Cardboard, bottles, and cans are highly sought materials and have great end markets with growing demand. Still, when items that don’t belong are put in bins with them -- like fireworks, propane tanks, and batteries – it can cause contamination and make the recyclables unsalvageable.

With the increased demand by companies to include recycled content in packaging, plastic bottles as well as clothes, shoes, and even car batteries, WM (formerly Waste Management) aims to help consumers recycle right while expanding recycling access and integrating advanced technology so more materials can be turned in to something new.

As the largest recycler in North America, WM is more committed than ever to creating sustainable solutions, investing more than $1 billion in recycling infrastructure and technology through 2026 to bring more recycling capabilities to communities, capture more recyclable materials that are currently destined for landfills and process an additional 2.8 million tons of materials to give them a second chance at life.

