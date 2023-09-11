Dozens gather at the University of South Alabama for the annual stair climb to honor victims of September 11th attacks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The ultimate team effort. That’s what we saw Monday morning from South Alabama’s Army and Air Force ROTC along with others as they ran the steps of Stanky Field.

The number of steps climbed by the students is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

“We got the Army and Air Force ROTC departments together. We also have the South running clubs, sororities, and fraternities. I really just wanted to run when you really look at 9/11, the 110 stories that the firefighters, EMT, and police went up on 9/11. So, we just came out here to Stanky Field to memorialize and remember that,” LTC Jared Sunsdahl said.

September 11, 2001. That was 22 years ago.

A lot of the students here are either too young to remember that day or were not even born. But still, they participated to carry on the legacy of the nearly three thousand people killed that day.

“It’s my generation it’s our job to carry that story forward. It’s not necessarily my story, but it’s really our nation’s story and really the Army’s story of how everything changed after that day, and what it means to us, and what it’s going to mean to them when they serve one day,” LTC Sunsdahl said.

To also remember the sacrifices of the first responders who rushed to aid those in need on that day including the 343 firefighters who died in New York City.

And for Cadet Cory Sims, this means everything to him and his family. A family full of soldiers who helped and continue to help serve this nation.

“I think even just the legacy my family’s left me, and the standard to live up to that. Alongside events like this, and going to New York and seeing Ground Zero, it’s very moving,” Sims said.

As each step got harder and harder to climb, the thought of those sacrifices, along with encouraging words made it easier to push through.

“Just us bonding together and we had a few other students come out, us all coming out and doing it for the same reason and for the same purpose. I think it’s just great,” Sims said.

“Just think if you look back at 9/11 you know you can’t forget. And I think if you look back to September 12th, 2001, and how everybody came together. That’s kind of what we talked about this morning. Do a random act of kindness for somebody today. Kind of like we did on September 12th, 2001,” LTC Sunsdahl said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.