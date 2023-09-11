Dry and hot for Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be another dry and hot day on the Gulf Coast sadly. Rain deficits are over half a foot for most of the area but there will be very little rain today and chances stay very low the next several days. We may see the chances increase a bit by the weekend and we’ll be tweaking the forecast before the end of the week. Morning temps will remain in the low 70s as the air gets more humid than it was last weekend and highs will remain in the mid to low 90s as we stay way above average with our heat. Hurricane Lee will recurve this week and track North avoiding the Gulf thankfully. We still have 5 more weeks in the active part of hurricane season so we’ll still have to watch things closely.

