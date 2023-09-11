Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Center of Holocaust and Human Rights Education hosting remembrance musical

Featuring the story of a family’s escape from Nazi Germany to Alabama
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - WE’LL MEET AGAIN is a new American Musical created and written by James Harris, and made possible by the generous support of Coach Bruce Pearl, the basketball coach at Auburn University.

The musical tells the story of a young five-year-old boy, Henry Stern, and his mother, father, and sister in 1937, and their courageous escape from Nazi Germany through their journey to Opelika, Alabama. It tells about Henry’s 67-year odyssey to find family left behind. With incredible music from that era, the musical tells the heartwarming story of the Stern family and their life in Alabama.

Event Details:

September 23, 2023, at 7:00 PM

Davidson High School

3900 Pleasant Valley Rd.

Mobile, AL 36609

The Gulf Coast Holocaust Center promotes Holocaust education and remembrance of the Holocaust and its victims through training teachers for superior Holocaust and human rights education. Honoring the victims of the Holocaust through instruction and memorials and applying lessons from the Holocaust to contemporary living.

