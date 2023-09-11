Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Dementia Services hosting GONG Show Mobile fundraiser

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gong Show from the 70s is back! And this time, it’s all for a good cause. It will feature unique acts vying for prizes, celebrity judges, raffles, and more. Plus - FOX10′s Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers will be a judge for the event!

Gulf Coast Dementia Services will be hosting this fun event on Thursday, September 14th at The Grand Hall. The Gong Show 2023 is a fun and silly fundraiser to raise money for the publication of the Gulf Coast Dementia Resource Guidebook and specific awareness for Dementia Care and Prevention. GCDS provides education and educational material, support groups, workshops, and consults.

They are still searching for talent to perform! Whether you have a talent or not, you can perform. YOU MAY GET GONGED, or YOU MAY NOT! You can go to: www.GulfCoastDementiaServices.com/gongshow or for information about sponsorship, tickets, and becoming a contestant.

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 6 PM

Where: The Grand Hall, 3556 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile, AL 36693

Tickets: $25

