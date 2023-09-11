Advertise With Us
Highs staying above average

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heading into today we are expecting mostly sunny skies to continue, with just a few clouds making an appearance to start the day. Daytime highs will continue to max out in the 90s, staying well above average for this time of year. Humidity is also staying decently high, so feels-like temperatures will be running about 3-7 degrees higher than the air temperature.  Isolated showers are possible today - with about a 10% chance for our inland areas.

Overnight, we will drop into the lower-to-mid 70s, with isolated coastal showers possible.

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to stay warm in the mid-90s, with a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring Tropical Storm Margot. It is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane midweek. We are also tracking Hurricane Lee, which is a Category 3 hurricane. We will continue to monitor, but most models have it taking a northerly curve on the north side of Puerto Rico, sending it back into the Atlantic. The Gulf is quiet.

We’ll keep you updated on FOX10. Have a great week!

