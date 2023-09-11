Advertise With Us
Local church builds homes in storm-ravaged Malawi

Malawi, a country in Southeast Africa, is still recovering from the impact of Cyclone Freddy
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mount Hebron Church in Mobile helped construct 10 homes in Malawi, a country in Southeast Africa, after it was devastated by Cyclone Freddy.

Cyclone Freddy ravaged Southeast Africa in February and March. The long-lasting tropical storm pummeled several countries in the region, but Malawi was hit the hardest.

The final death toll reached nearly 1500 people. Many folks were left with nothing.

Now, six months later, the aftermath still lingers as residents crawl their way back to normalcy.

The congregation at Mount Hebron Church saw the need an intervened. The church raised enough money to build ten, brand-new homes in Malawi.

On Sunday, church members heard from people in Malawi directly impacted by their donations.

(SOT: Marilyn Ali, Outreach for Victims of Cyclone Freddy)

“We’re doing this through the love of God,” said Marilyn Ali, outreach coordinator for victims of Cyclone Freddy.

“We are building schools, we are building homes, we need a lot of support,” added Anna Githinji.

One member of Mount Hebron says the project has been inspiring. She hopes folks realize they, too, can make a global impact.

(SOT: Florence McCants)

“It’s a blessing to be part of a church that don’t mind giving and I thank God for our pastor Joe and our Mount Hebron nation,” said Florence McCants.

To learn more about Mount Hebron, visit their website.

Local church builds homes in storm-ravaged Malawi
