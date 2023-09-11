Local filmmaker talks about his new movie series ‘POV’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - VaShawn Dixon is a local independent filmmaker, actor and producer. He joined us on Studio10 to talk about his latest work “POV.”

Dixon sent us the following synopsis about the movie:

From the perspectives of the suspect, witness, detective, and victim; this powerful drama explores the complex lives of its characters as they grapple with the aftermath of a crime and the desperate need to bring an end to the cycle of violence. Through a series of interconnected storylines and shifting perspectives, this thought-provoking film aims to shed light on the causes of violence and inspire change. What did you see?

Dixon says the movie will premiere at the Saenger Theatre in Downtown Mobile this winter.

About VaShawn Dixon:

VaShawn Dixon (born February 7, 1990) is an American Film Director, Actor, Screenwriter, Cinematographer, Editor, Producer. Independently Dixon has won the Silver 2021 Telly Award for Directing, Cinematography, Editing & Writing. Dixon is an advocate in promoting only positive influences in today’s society for the youth & challenges the next generation of culture with vivid storytelling & original content.

