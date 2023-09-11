Parrot heads flock to downtown Mobile, to honor life and legacy of Jimmy Buffett in second-line parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been over a week since the legendary Mobile native and icon Jimmy Buffett passed away.

Buffett had been battling a rare skin cancer for the last four years.

Sunday afternoon, hundreds of his fans came together to honor his life in a true Mobile fashion.

A second-line parade through downtown Mobile, playing some of his greatest hits.

Parrot heads came out in their best Jimmy Buffett attire, some even finding their “lost salt shaker.”

The “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer lost his battle with Merkel Cell Skin Cancer on September 1st.

Some of his fans felt it was only right to honor him the best way they knew how.

“He left a big impact on us. Yeah, I agree with what he said. Just Jimmy Buffett, his coastal life. I mean he would pop in at any time. He’d pop in and have a free concert you never know where he might show up,” fans Kenny Waters and Scottie Willis said.

Waters says Buffett’s impact stretched from coast to coast.

Jamie Sumicek traveled from hundreds of miles away just to be here.

“I caught a flight this morning just to be here in Mobile. This is my hometown. I’ve lived in Houston for 35 years, Jimmy Buffett went to my high school...love him!” Sumicek said.

Buffett, a McGill grad class of 1964, got his start right here on the Gulf Coast.

Rebecca Lanasa says she grew up with his laid-back lyrics.

“Oh I’ve been around Jimmy Buffett all my life, and all of my life I’ve lived in Mobile,” Lanasa said. “This is a great tribute to Jimmy. He would love it. He’s loving it now.”

The parade may have ended at the corner of Moe’s Original Barbeque, but his fans say his legacy will live on.

