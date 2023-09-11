Meet your Pet of the Week, Rock Hudson, from City of Mobile Animal Services!

Rock Hudson Bio (from City of Mobile Animal Services):

Meet Rock Hudson - ready to debut in a movie called “Please Adopt Me”. This sweet boy originally had the name Brownie Bite when he came into the shelter, but his foster mom gave him a more dashing, proper name to match his debonair personality. Rock Hudson’s good looks aren’t all he has going - he’s smart (knows sit, shake, and lay down!). Hudson also LOVES his foster sister who is in 4th grade. He’s basically a champion for kiddos - he loves to come along on car rides to and from school drop offs and volleyball practice. Wherever the 4th grader goes, Hudson goes. This friendly pup also enjoys playing with the neighborhood pups and has the best manners. He’s potty trained and uses the doggy door, sleeps through the night, and is overall a mild-mannered pup. His foster family loves him and is working hard to make sure he gets to play the leading role with his own family. If you’re interested in meeting him, complete the app at animalservicesmobile.com

FALL EVENTS:

COMAS Adoption Special - Adopt a Shelter Dog in October for $31.00. Our adoptable animals include spay/neuter, microchipping, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Woofstock - October 14, 2023 (11 am to 5 pm) hosted by Animal Rescue Foundation. Consider taking a shelter pup on a “Doggie Day Outing” and take your new friend to Woofstock for the day. We’ll have goodie bags at the event to share with our volunteers and their new shelter buddy for the day. For more information, email us at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org

Witches Ride - October 29, 2023 (3:30 to 8 pm) hosted by Delta Dogs, another nonprofit supporting Mobile by providing veterinary care to the pets of people in need.

