Prichard, Mobile fire crews battle blaze Sunday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Fire departments from Prichard and Mobile joined forces Sunday to battle a large commercial building fire in Prichard.

Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. South shortly before 5 p.m. to help the Prichard Fire Department contain the blaze.

Mop-up operations will continue until the fire is fully extinguished.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

