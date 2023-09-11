Advertise With Us
Prichard, Mobile fire crews battle blaze Sunday

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Fire departments from Prichard and Mobile joined forces Sunday to battle a large commercial building fire in Prichard.

Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. South shortly before 5 p.m. to help the Prichard Fire Department contain the blaze.

Mop-up operations will continue until the fire is fully extinguished.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

