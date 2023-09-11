Advertise With Us
Princess Movie Night at Fort Gaines

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Town of Dauphin Island is excited to host a princess movie night. The magic will take place on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother will be at The Fort at 6 p.m. that evening.

The next Movie Night at the Fort is October 1, featuring GREASE, dress up as your favorite T-Bird or pink lady.

