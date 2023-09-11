Princess Movie Night at Fort Gaines
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Town of Dauphin Island is excited to host a princess movie night. The magic will take place on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother will be at The Fort at 6 p.m. that evening.
The Town of Dauphin Island
The next Movie Night at the Fort is October 1, featuring GREASE, dress up as your favorite T-Bird or pink lady.
