Princess Movie Night at Fort Gaines

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Town of Dauphin Island is excited to host a princess movie night. The magic will take place on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother will be at The Fort at 6 p.m. that evening.

The Town of Dauphin Island

www.townofdauphinisland.org

The next Movie Night at the Fort is October 1, featuring GREASE, dress up as your favorite T-Bird or pink lady.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.