Recipe: Hatch Chile Pepper Turkey Burgers

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • 4 hatch chile peppers, roasted and peeled, and diced small
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 4 tablespoons bread crumbs
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1 teaspoon fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons evaporated milk
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne powder
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

STEPS:

1. (If oven-baking the burgers, preheat oven to 350ºF.)

2. Mix all the ingredients together, then shape into 4 burgers.

3. Heat grill to medium-high heat and cook burgers for 5 minutes on each side. Or, if you prefer, oven-bake burgers in a preheated 350ºF oven for 25 minutes. You can also pan-cook the burgers for 5 minutes on each side.

