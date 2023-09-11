Recipe: Hatch Chile Pepper Turkey Burgers

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound ground turkey

4 hatch chile peppers, roasted and peeled, and diced small

1 egg, beaten

4 tablespoons bread crumbs

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1 teaspoon fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons evaporated milk

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

STEPS:

1. (If oven-baking the burgers, preheat oven to 350ºF.)

2. Mix all the ingredients together, then shape into 4 burgers.

3. Heat grill to medium-high heat and cook burgers for 5 minutes on each side. Or, if you prefer, oven-bake burgers in a preheated 350ºF oven for 25 minutes. You can also pan-cook the burgers for 5 minutes on each side.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

