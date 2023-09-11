Recipe: Hatch Chile Pepper Turkey Burgers
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 4 hatch chile peppers, roasted and peeled, and diced small
- 1 egg, beaten
- 4 tablespoons bread crumbs
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 teaspoon fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 tablespoons evaporated milk
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
STEPS:
1. (If oven-baking the burgers, preheat oven to 350ºF.)
2. Mix all the ingredients together, then shape into 4 burgers.
3. Heat grill to medium-high heat and cook burgers for 5 minutes on each side. Or, if you prefer, oven-bake burgers in a preheated 350ºF oven for 25 minutes. You can also pan-cook the burgers for 5 minutes on each side.
