Advertise With Us
Hire One

Three injured after Amtrak train collides with car on Highway 90 in Pascagoula

Wreck in Pascagoula.
Wreck in Pascagoula.(Timothy Stone)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, first responders in Pascagoula were dispatched to the scene of a train collision.

Officials say the incident took place after the vehicle was caught in the crossguard at Highway 90 and Chicot Road. While the train was able to slow down, impact was still made.

Pascagoula Police Traffic Division Sgt. Tri Nguyen confirms three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Emergency workers have since cleared the car from the crossguard. Only crew members were on the train at the time; none of them were injured.

Amtrak has been making periodic test runs on tracks across South Mississippi in preparation for the return of the passenger service next year.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours

Latest News

Remembering her sister 22 years later
For Mobile woman, 9/11 always hits a little harder
ROTC honors first responders on 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru window in Daphne Alabama
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru window in Daphne Alabama
Mobile woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering ex-boyfriend