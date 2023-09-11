Advertise With Us
Trinity Baptist Church hosting first responder thank you event

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trinity Baptist Church in Foley wants to say “thank you” to first responders this month by hosting a free meal, movie, and giveaway at their location this month.

Mike Woods, pastor at Trinity Baptist, joined us on Studio10 to tell us more about this event. It will be taking place on Saturday, September 23rd at 4:00 PM. First responders will be treated to a catered dinner by Moe’s BBQ. Afterwards, at 5 PM, the movie “Courageous - Legacy” will be shown. Following the movie, first responders will then have the opportunity to win some amazing prizes in a drawing. They will get one entry ticket for attending the event (through the whole movie), and another entry to attending in uniform. Some of the prizes include a 3/2 stay at Perdido Hilton Resort, 10 $30.00 gift cards to Texas Roadhouse in Foley, a $119.00 gift card to Hand/Stone Massage in Spanish Fort, a $50 gift card to C’est la Vie, a $25.00 gift card South’s Outpost Elite Gun & Outdoor, and more.

Event Details:

Saturday, September 23rd

Begins at 4 PM

Trinity Baptist Church

19615 Underwood Rd, Foley (Church location)

